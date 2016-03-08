Having already signed Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Roma are reportedly also interested in RB Leipzig Swedish winger Emil Forsberg, which the latter confirmed himself in an interview with Bild

"It's flattering that clubs are showing their interest, and I'm aware of Roma's interest. However, now I'm just concentrated on Leipzig.

"I have four years left on my contract with Leipzig. After my vacation, a lot has changed, Ralf (Rangnick) is now the manager, which I think is positive for me. We have a very good relationship and we often talk about life together.

"I have full focus on Leipzig and I want to improve even more. Each player has its dreams but I'm right here, right now, I'm a Leipzig player," Forsberg concluded.

Forsberg has also been linked with a move to AC Milan, although it seems the Rossoneri have pulled out of the race.