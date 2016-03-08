Sweden v Switzerland, England v Colombia: Predicted Line-ups and key players
03 July at 11:25On a day which will decide the two last teams of the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, Sweden will lock horns with Switzerland and England will take on Colombia.
The winner of both the game will face each other in the quarter-finals, with Belgium and Brazil to face each other after they picked up wins over Mexico and Japan respectively.
CalcioMercato predicts the way both of the sides could line-up in the games later today.
Sweden v Switzerland
Sweden: Sommer; Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Drmic
Switzerland: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen
England v Colombia
England: Pickford; Maguire, Stones, Walker; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane
Colombia: Ospina; Arias, Mina, D Sanchez, Mojica; C Sanchez, Uribe, Lerma; Quintero, Falcao, Cuadrado
Find a gallery of the men to watch out for today
