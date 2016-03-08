Sweden v Switzerland, England v Colombia: Predicted Line-ups and key players

On a day which will decide the two last teams of the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, Sweden will lock horns with Switzerland and England will take on Colombia.



The winner of both the game will face each other in the quarter-finals, with Belgium and Brazil to face each other after they picked up wins over Mexico and Japan respectively.



CalcioMercato predicts the way both of the sides could line-up in the games later today.



Sweden v Switzerland



Sweden: Sommer; Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Drmic



Switzerland: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen



England v Colombia



England: Pickford; Maguire, Stones, Walker; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane



Colombia: Ospina; Arias, Mina, D Sanchez, Mojica; C Sanchez, Uribe, Lerma; Quintero, Falcao, Cuadrado

​

