This will be the 29th meeting between Sweden and Switzerland but the first ever at a major tournament (World Cup + Euro).

Sweden are unbeaten in their last three games against Switzerland (W1 D2) although their last encounter was in March 2002 (1-1). The Swiss’ last victory came in October 1994 in a Euro qualifier in Bern (4-2), it was under Roy Hodgson.

Since finishing as runners-up on home soil in 1958, Sweden have progressed past the second round of the World Cup on only one occasion, it was in 1994 when they finished third.

Sweden have never won back to back World Cup matches outside of their own country – they did so twice in 1958 as host nation but haven’t accomplished it in any of their other 11 tournaments including this one.

This will be Sweden’s 50th game at the World Cup, becoming the 11th team to reach that tally. Only Mexico have featured in more games without ever winning the tournament.

Switzerland last made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 1954 when the tournament was held on home soil. Since then, they have always been knocked out whenever they’ve reached the round of 16 (1994, 2006, 2014), not scoring a single goal in any of those three games.

Switzerland have lost only one of their last 25 games (W17 D7), that came against Portugal in October 2017 (0-2).

11 of Switzerland’s last 14 goals at the World Cup have been scored in the second-half, including four out of five at this year’s tournament.

Between them, Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg have had 21 of Sweden’s 37 shots at the 2018 World Cup (57%) without scoring any of them.

Stephan Lichtsteiner will be suspended for this round of 16 game against Sweden. Up until now, the Swiss captain had only missed 25 minutes out of the 1590 played by his team at major tournaments since Euro 2008.

Since Switzerland reached the quarter-finals at World Cup 1954, Xherdan Shaqiri is the only Swiss player to have scored in the knockout stages of a major tournament. It was at Euro 2016 against Poland.

In what is expected to be a very closely fought FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Sweden will take on Switzerland today.Switerzerland are currently unbeaten in the tournament as they drew 1-1 against Brazil, beat Serbia 2-1 and drew against Costa Rica 2-2.Sweden, on the other hand, won two games in the group stages, but lost to Germany. They picked up wins over Mexico and South Korea.Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.Subs: Johnsson, Olsson, Guidetti, Helander, Hiljemark, Krafth, Jansson, Rohden, Durmaz, Thelin, Nordfeldt.Switzerland: Sommer, Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez, Behrami, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Drmic.Subs: Mvogo, Moubandje, Elvedi, Embolo, Freuler, Seferovic, Fernandes, Zakaria, Gavranovic, Burki.