Sweden are unbeaten in their four previous head-to-heads against South Korea (W2 D2). It’s their first encounter at the World Cup.

Sweden’s joint-biggest win was a 12-0 victory against South Korea in the 1948 Olympic Games.

Sweden have qualified for their 12th World Cup – their first since 2006 – knocking out Italy in the play-offs.

Since finishing as runners-up on home soil in 1958, Sweden have progressed past the second round of the World Cup only once, it was in 1994 when they finished third.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last nine group games at the World Cup (W3 D6), their last defeat in the first round of the competition dating back to 20 June 1990 (1-2 v Costa Rica).

Sweden have kept only three clean sheets in their last 24 games at the World Cup.

Sweden have won none of their last seven opening games at the World Cup (D5 L2), their last victory dating back to 1958, on home soil (3-0 v Mexico). Meanwhile, South Korea are unbeaten in their last four openers (W3 D1).

South Korea have qualified for the World Cup for the 10th time, more than any other Asian team. They haven’t missed an edition of the finals since 1986.

South Korea have won only one of their last nine World Cup games (D3 L5) - it was in their opening match of the 2010 edition against Greece (2-0). That win is also their only clean sheet in their last 12 matches in the competition.

Five of South Korea’s last eight goals at the World Cup have been scored from outside the box. Also, 12 of South Korea’s last 13 goals in the competition have come after half-time.

This will be Janne Andersson’s first major tournament as manager. He’ll attempt to become the first Sweden boss to take his team past the round of 16 since Tommy Svensson in 1994.

Shin Tae-Yong is entering his first World Cup as a manager, while his two matches in charge of South Korea in the qualifiers produced two goalless draws (v Iran and Uzbekistan).

