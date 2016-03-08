Swiss star to return to AC Milan starting line-up
29 September at 11:00Ricardo Rodriguez is reportedly set to make a return to the starting line-up for AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A game against Sassuolo.
It was Diego Laxalt who had started for the rossoneri in their 1-1 draw against Empoli, but a report from Calciomercato states that Rodriguez is set to return to action to the first team against the neroverdi on Sunday.
Rodriguez has made four appearances for Milan so far this season.
