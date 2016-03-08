Szczesny a step away from Juve renewal but Ter Stegen and Donnarumma still options
30 December at 11:15Juventus are working on a double track for the goal. On the one side, there is the renewal of Szczesny, which is now a step away. On the other, Paratici is not giving up on Ter Stegen and Donnarumma.
There is full confidence in the Polish goalkeeper at Juventus and only the official announcement of the renewal until 2024 is missing, according to our information: an extension until 2024 with a salary increase to up to 7 million euros net plus bonuses. Thus, the Bianconeri will send a strong message to all the clubs thinking of making a move for the goalkeeper, especially Manchester United and Barcelona.
But the transfer market is unpredictable. If an important offer arrives, Juve could evaluate the possible sale of Szczesny and for this reason, the club is observing the possible substitutes, with Ter Stegen and Donnarumma being the hottest names. But at this moment, the present and future of the Bianconeri goal is called Wojciech Szczesny.
