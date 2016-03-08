Szczesny closing in on contract renewal with Juve
01 November at 16:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is now edging closer towards renewing his contract with the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Football-Italia.
The 29-year-old is now the permanent member of the Turin-based club’s start XI despite the return of legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Szczesny’s current deal with the Old Lady is set to expire in the summer of 2021, but as per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy are eager to extend the player’s contract till the summer of 2024.
The report also stated that the new contract will see the salary of the Poland international increase from €2.5 million per season to €4.5 million per season.
Szczesny has been with Juve since 2017 when he joined them from English Premier League outfit Arsenal for a reported fee off €14 million.
Since then, the former AS Roma goalkeeper has represented the Bianconeri in 51 league matches.
