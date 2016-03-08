Szczesny edges closer to contract extension with Juve
20 November at 15:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is set to extend his contract with the club in the near future, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has a contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2021, but as per the latest report, he is set to extend his contract till the summer of 2024.
The report further stated that in the new contract, the former AS Roma goalkeeper will see his salary increase from €4 million per season to €7 million per season.
Szczesny is set to become the second player after veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci to renew his contract with the club
Szczesny has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2017 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Arsenal for a reported fee of €14 million.
Since then, the 29-year-old has represented his current club in 74 matches in all competition where he has managed to keep 37 clean sheets.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments