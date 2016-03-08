Szczesny jokingly gives free-kick advice to Ronaldo

On the video, which Szczesny published on Instagram, he's seen taking a free-kick, finding the back of the net with a great strike. Perhaps not surprisingly, therefore, he decided to tag Ronaldo in the caption.

"Thanks Cristiano for your help with a penalty vs. Milan. I’ll be happy to repay the favour with some advice on free kicks," he wrote.

As you may already have figured out, he's referring to the penalty save on Higuain against AC Milan, where he supposedly received the advice needed from Ronaldo. Check out the video below.



