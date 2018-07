Wojciech Szczesny says things are normal at Juventus following Gigi Buffon’s move to Paris Saint-Germain and says he wants the Turin club to prepare well and have a good season.“It wasn’t very different because last year was my first year where I didn’t start the season as the number one. I always started as number one for Arsenal or Roma, so nothing changes really. I want to prepare myself for the season, lose a couple of kilos I’ve maybe gained… We just want to prepare well and make sure we have a good season,” said Wojciech Szczesny.CLICK HERE FOR SERIE A NEWSCLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS