Szczesny one positive to take away from last night and Arsenal fans can't believe it

17 April at 14:45
Juventus fans can at least take one positive out of last nights Champions League knockout at the hands of Ajax, that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is proving that he is capable to fill the gloves of club legend Gigi Buffon.
 
The transformation in Szczesny’s game might come as a surprise to some Arsenal fans, as the Poland international didn’t enjoy the best time in the London capital and many Gunner were happy to see him go when he joined Roma on loan for 2015 – 16 before the finally joined Juventus the following year for only 12 million.
     
Szczesny's recent performances, not only last night but during this time in Turin, have done enough to show the world, not just Bianconero, that he is a goalkeeper of the highest quality that deserves up be considered in the elite.
 
Szczesny has shown he is among the best keepers in the world. And Juventus - once again - look to have made the right choice.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.