Szczesny one positive to take away from last night and Arsenal fans can't believe it
17 April at 14:45Juventus fans can at least take one positive out of last nights Champions League knockout at the hands of Ajax, that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is proving that he is capable to fill the gloves of club legend Gigi Buffon.
The transformation in Szczesny’s game might come as a surprise to some Arsenal fans, as the Poland international didn’t enjoy the best time in the London capital and many Gunner were happy to see him go when he joined Roma on loan for 2015 – 16 before the finally joined Juventus the following year for only 12 million.
Remember when Arsenal let Szczesny go for like £12m when he really wanted to stay? Like, really recently?— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) April 16, 2019
Szczesny is class. Miss him at Arsenal an awful lot.— Alex (@Alex_Murray17) April 16, 2019
Szczesny with a good save. Not complaining now cause Leno has been good this season. But too many years wasted with Cech.— Munawwar (@GunnerArchitect) April 16, 2019
Szczesny's recent performances, not only last night but during this time in Turin, have done enough to show the world, not just Bianconero, that he is a goalkeeper of the highest quality that deserves up be considered in the elite.
Szczesny has shown he is among the best keepers in the world. And Juventus - once again - look to have made the right choice.
