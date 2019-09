“He is twenty years old, has a strong personality and is already a leader. He has a great future ahead of him," the Polish goalkeeper stated. The Bianconeri's next game will be against Fiorentina.

​Wojciech Szczęsny praises Matthijs de Ligt. Interviewed by the Polish outlet Przeglad Sportwoy, Juventus' goalkeeper threw water on the flames of criticism that have surrounded the Dutch defender as of late.