Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has hailed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the bianconeri after the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man made his debut against Chievo this past weekend.Szczesny told SportsMail: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player and has already added a lot of quality to the team. He didn't score against Chievo but he will score his first official goal very soon."I'm sure, to have a good year in the Champions League, we have to play well in the league first ."