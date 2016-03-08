Szczesny responds to Ronaldo rumours following Juve-Milan incident

In an interview with today's edition of Tuttosport, the goalkeeper of Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny, spoke about the 'Ronaldo incident' which took place during the game against Milan, as the Portuguese striker was upset with his substitution."He's not at his maximum on a physical level due to a knee problem. I think this is clear to everyone. When someone like him isn't at the top, it's common that he can't keep his own standards, which upsets him," the goalkeeper stated.