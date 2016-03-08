Szczesny: ‘Ronaldo helped me to save Higuain penalty, one thing in common with Alisson'
12 November at 10:00Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny revealed how he managed to save Gonzalo Higuain’s penalty kick during yesterday’s AC Milan-Juventus clash: “I know Higuain very well and I know how he kicks the penalties. It was a double challenge because he also knows me very well. I was a bit lucky as well.”
“Ronaldo told me that I should move before Higuain’s kick because his shots are always very powerful”, the Poland International said.
“We played a good game. We did what we had to. We scored at the beginning and we controlled the game well.”
“It’s my first season as Juventus’ regular starter and it’s important to have a good relationship with defenders. Allegri helps me a lot even replacing Buffon it’s not easy. With this defense, it’s more difficult to make mistakes.”
“Perin? He is a great goalkeeper and I must train and play at a very high level. It’s the same that happened with Alisson when I was the starter at Roma.”
