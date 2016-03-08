Szczesny suffers injury ahead of Udinese clash: the latest

15 December at 13:30
Problems for Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny who, as announced by the club on Twitter, will not be available for today's match against Udinese.

"Szczesny reported a slight discomfort in his right shoulder this morning, so today he will take precautionary rest. In his place, Mattia Perin has been called up," the statement said. Gianluigi Buffon is expected to replace the Polish international in goal.
 

