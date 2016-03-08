Szczesny suffers injury ahead of Udinese clash: the latest

.@13Szczesny13 questa mattina ha riferito un lieve fastidio alla spalla destra , per cui oggi starà precauzionalmente a riposo. Al suo posto, convocato @MattiaPerin pic.twitter.com/pwrBI2DH54 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 15, 2019

Problems for Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny who, as announced by the club on Twitter, will not be available for today's match against Udinese."Szczesny reported a slight discomfort in his right shoulder this morning, so today he will take precautionary rest. In his place, Mattia Perin has been called up," the statement said. Gianluigi Buffon is expected to replace the Polish international in goal.