Szczesny: 'Van Persie was extremely arrogant; Hleb liked to drink'
20 March at 15:00Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny joined Juventus from Arsenal and, since, has become a vital part of the Bianconeri set-up - replacing PSG-bound Gianluigi Buffon competently and with little true recognition. Speaking to Foot Truck, Szczesny revealed more about his former Arsenal teammates: Samir Nasri, Hleb and Robin Van Persie.
"Hleb? He could have achieved better goals in football. He had a great career but he liked to drink.
"Van Persie? He was extremely arrogant. I hate to admit he went to Manchester United and won a title the following year. However, after he became a substitute, he moved to Turkey and his great career is over. If he made other decisions he could have achieved much more with Arsenal.
"Nasri? I always thought he was some kind of gangster. Everybody knows someone like that in school. Someone with strong and big friends and this makes you think they're beautiful."
