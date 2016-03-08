Szczesny vs De Gea – old enemies re-unite for clean sheet crown
23 October at 18:15Tonight’s clash between Manchester United and Juventus sees a number of reunions. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for the first time in Juventus colours, Paul Pogba returns to face his old club and two keepers who are yet to concede in the Champions League will do battle.
Both Wojciech Szczesny and David De Gea have kept two clean sheets in the Champions League so far and are old adversaries for a number of reasons. Before Szczesny wore the Bianconeri jersey, he played for Manchester United’s fierce Premier League rivals Arsenal. Szczesny and De Gea stood in opposing goals for a number of clashes and tonight will be a true test of their goalkeeping ability.
Szczesny must deal with the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial whilst De Gea must cope with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Juve’s other attacking outlets. After tonight, one or two of these keepers could lose their clean sheet record for the campaign – or perhaps the game finishes all square at 0-0 to keep the records going.
