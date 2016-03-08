"I think a win prepares us better for the next game, so it was a disappointment. We wanted to win and take home the three points. There was a lack of attention second half and we conceded a goal a little too easy, we lost two points.

"There is a disappointment, they all stopped, thinking that the ball would go out for a corner. Instead, the cross was great, as the header. We needed more attention."

"Against Manchester United, it will be a difficult game, a physical game, a battle. I debuted at Old Trafford and that time I lost, but last time I won and I want to keep doing it," the goalkeeper concluded.

The game against Man Utd will be played on Tuesday evening.