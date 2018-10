"I think a win prepares us better for the next game, so it was a disappointment. We wanted to win and take home the three points. There was a lack of attention second half and we conceded a goal a little too easy, we lost two points.

"There is a disappointment, they all stopped, thinking that the ball would go out for a corner. Instead, the cross was great, as the header. We needed more attention."

"Against Manchester United, it will be a difficult game, a physical game, a battle. I debuted at Old Trafford and that time I lost, but last time I won and I want to keep doing it," the goalkeeper concluded.

The game against Man Utd will be played on Tuesday evening.

Wojciech Szczęsny spoke to Sky Sport about yesterday's draw against Genoa, admitting that it was a disappointing result indeed for the Bianconeri.