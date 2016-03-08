Szczesny: 'When Nainggolan is around, you always have fun, he won 200,000 euros at a casino'

25 March at 16:35
Former Roma keeper and current Juventus man Wojciech Szczesny has said that when Radja Nainggolan is around, people always have fun.

The Pole was recently talking to a Youtube channel called FootTruck and he was asked about his former giallorossi teammate.

He said: "When he is there it is certain that you have fun, for me he is a great player and if he did not have a private life like that he would not be so strong. So that when he tried to change he had problems.

"Once we went to the casino and I didn't bring the money. He aimed, he won and I collected the tips. Eventually he turns to me saying he lost everything. Then he empties his pockets to. He had won 200,000 euros".

