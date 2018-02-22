Tacconi: ‘AC Milan have already sold Donnarumma’
16 May at 17:00During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi has had his say on the future of AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Pepe Reina set to join the Rossoneri once his Napoli contract expires at the end of the season. Here is what he had to say:
“Reina will be Milan’s starting goalkeeper next season. It is impossible that Donnarumma remains, because he has already been told, or so I am told.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
