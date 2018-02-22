Former Juventus keeper Tacconi talked to Itasportpress about Buffon’s possible move to Psg: “I hope he [Buffon] will say that he accepted the offer of Psg for the money, not for the Champions League. Juventus fans deserve some respect. It would be great to meet him in the Champions League final and beat him. He should admit he will go to Psg for the money, let’s see if he will be able to live up to expectations.”