Tacconi hits back at Mourinho's treble gesture
01 November at 19:15Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the Scudetto race and the Old Lady's Champions League expectations.
"I don't think anyone can challenge Juventus for the Serie A title", the former Italy International said.
Tacconi did also reply to Mourinho's treble gesture. The Special One showed three fingers to Juventus fans during the last Champions League played at Old Trafford: "Juve are the only candidate to win the scudetto, nobody can beat them in my opinion. I really hope Juve will win the treble this season. Actually, I hope they'll win the Supercup and win four trophies so we'll show Mourinho four fingers."
"Napoli? They are not deep enough to compete for four competitions."
Speaking about Dybala's penalty kick against Empoli, Tacconi said: "It's penalty when the referee whistles, I think it's a fair penalty."
