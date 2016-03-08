Serie A debut for Cristiano Ronaldo, Emanuele Giaccherini shattered his old club, Leonardo Bonucci honored the Juve jersey and Stefano Sorrentino was almost indestructible in a 3-2 thriller between Massimiliano Allegri's boys and Chievo Verona.



The versatility of CR7

​

When he was firstly asked about Ronaldo and his position on the field, Allegri did not say that he is Juve's future Prima Punta but his exact words were "Ronaldo will play where he has always played, in the front third," and that is exactly how we saw the Ballon d'Or winner today.



Unlike Gonzalo Higuain, Ronaldo isn't taking the classic goal scorer role, fetching for a chance to carve open a defense by his shots. The 33-year has added a new dimension to the front four, as all players exchanged positions and roles over the pitch inviting defenders to assume nothing.



With his experience and versatile movements Ronaldo has quickly blended with the rest of the squad and despite not scoring, his presence on the pitch dazzled the fans in Verona.

















First half: Juventus vulnerability at the back

Despite dominating every aspect of the game, holding 76.8% possession, Chievo made only three shots throughout the first half and they easily exposed the defense of the Bianconeri.



Ivan Radovanovic made two shots from outside the box without facing any pressure from the Juventus backline, while Giaccherini had a walk in the park at the left flank before sending his pinpoint cross to Mariusz Stepinski who found the equalizier as he was unmarked by both center backs.



For the past couple of seasons Juventus have always suffered at the back at the start of the season, however this campaign with their front-line hitting full throttle, Allegri needs to work on sorting the defense against counter attacks as this is how they the majority of the opposing teams will lineup against his troops.

















Two key players in Chievo's big game



No words could describe the quality offered in eight vital saves by 39-year-old Stefano Sorrentino as his blocks were enough to keep Juventus drained till stoppage time and denied CR7 the pleasure of scoring a goal on his debut.

The goalie conceded two goals before leaving the pitch injured, and the two goals were a result of set pieces.



While upfront, the former Scudetto winner with Juventus punished his ex-teammates with an astonishing performance as he single handedly gave the Bianconeri their worst Serie A start in two decades.



The little Italian gave Cancelo a nightmare debut beating him on every occasion, winning a penalty, crossing an assist and winning his duels with the player.



















Man of the match: Bernardeschi



Coming from Fiorentina last season, the Italian wide man had flashes of brilliance in a number of games, yet this season Bernardeschi is ready to hit the ground running.



After replacing Juan Cuadrado, Bernardeschi had more than meets the eye in the magic of his boots, with a 100% successful pass rate, a corner that connected with Bonucci to give Juventus the equalizer and four shots including the winner, he came from the bench to write his name as man of the match.

The no 33 had a perfect preseason and after the first fixture of the season, it is clear he will play a crucial role in black and white strips this campaign.

















