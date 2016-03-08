Tadic: 'I hope De Ligt stays but if not...'

11 July at 23:00
Dusan Tadic, Ajax midfielder, has spoken to the press about the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus; a move which looks to be on the cards.

When asked if he knew of any issues with the deal to take the starlet to Juventus, Tadic replied "​No, not really. As long as he is an Ajax player, he will give everything. He's big and I hope he stays. If this is not possible, he will be sorely missed, just like De Jong."

