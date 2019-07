Tadic: 'I hope De Ligt stays but if not...'

Dusan Tadic, Ajax midfielder, has spoken to the press about the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus; a move which looks to be on the cards.When asked if he knew of any issues with the deal to take the starlet to Juventus, Tadic replied "​No, not really. As long as he is an Ajax player, he will give everything. He's big and I hope he stays. If this is not possible, he will be sorely missed, just like De Jong."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.