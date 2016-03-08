Tadic: 'I hope De Ligt stays but if not...'
11 July at 23:00Dusan Tadic, Ajax midfielder, has spoken to the press about the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus; a move which looks to be on the cards.
When asked if he knew of any issues with the deal to take the starlet to Juventus, Tadic replied "No, not really. As long as he is an Ajax player, he will give everything. He's big and I hope he stays. If this is not possible, he will be sorely missed, just like De Jong."
