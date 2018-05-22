Claudio Taffarel claims that Alisson is ready to make the big jump and join Real Madrid.

The former Brazilian international was speaking to Marca about the upcoming World Cup, where Alisson is set to defend the Seleçao’s goal. The 25-year-old has also been targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Roma shotstopper has had a heck of a season, helping his side to the Champions League semi-finals and effortlessly replacing Wojciech Szczesny.

​Taffarel is now goalkeepers Coach with the Seleçao,and said: "If he [Alisson] leaves or not I don't know but he is ready to play at Real Madrid and in any team in the world.”

"We knew about how good he was before the good run he is on at the moment. He is one of the best in the world."Navas is very good, it is logical that he is playing at Real Madrid and with the stars that are there it is possible for the goalkeeper to be ignored but he has made some good saves this season.