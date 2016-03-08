Italian referee Paolo Tagliavento has recently opened up about the Sulley Muntari goal that he had controversially disallowed against Juventus and his relationship with Jose Mourinho.Tagliavento was recently appointed as the Manager of Italian club Ternana and Gazzetta dello Sport caught up with him for an interview.Regarding Muntari's disallowed goal against Juventus in 2012, Tagliavento said: "It seems like a century ago, because today that situation would be solved in a second.I had the feeling that the ball had completely crossed the line, if you see the pictures I already have the arm up to point to the midfield. But I received the 'no' of the assistant who was in the best position, while I was on the edge of the area, he was focused on offside and could not see the goal. He told me that Buffon had parried on the line."Regarding his relationship with Jose Mourinho, Tagliavento said: "We never saw each other again. No, we never met again. That was the turnaround match, I proved I could manage at great levels and I was calm in the field, I knew I had made the right decisions, including the 2 Inter expulsions."