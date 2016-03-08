‘Take me to dinner’, Juve fan reacts as Ronaldo accidentally leaves her with broken nose
22 January at 16:30Elena Di Martino is a Juventus fan that was at the Allianz Stadium to watch Juve-Chievo Verona last night. Here evening at the Stadium, however, wasn’t as good as she expected as during the warm-up training, she had her nose broken by Cristiano Ronaldo who accidentally hit her with the football.
Elena was immediately treated by the medical staff at the stadium and shared a message on his personal Facebook account today.
“Being hit in the face by a football kicked by Cristiano Ronaldo is not a common thing, thanks to my friends of the curva for the support…Fino alla Fine! By the way, now I expect a date dinner”, her message reads.
Elena did also speak about his story with Il Corriere della Sera: “He should take me do dinner”, she said smiling.
Will Ronaldo accept the invite?
Ronaldo failed to score against Chievo last night. CR7 did also miss his first penalty with the Old Lady that was saved by Stefano Sorrentino, the same goalkeeper who had his nose broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in his first official match with the Old Lady. A strange coincidence.
