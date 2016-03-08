Talks held between Fiorentina and AC Milan: the details

12 July at 15:35
Fresh talks have been held between Fiorentina and AC Milan to thrash out deals for Lucas Biglia, Jordan Veretout and German Pezzella, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

The acquisition of Biglia has to be intertwined with the possible signings of Pezzella and Veretout and there was a meeting involving the two clubs at Casa Milan earlier today.

The meeting lasted one hour and Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara and Zvonomir Boban were part of the meeting.

Fiorentina see Pezzella as unsellable by Vincenzo Montella and the 20 million euros that Milan offered isn't deemed good enough by the La Viola.

As far as Veretout is concerned, Milan's offer for the Frenchman has been improved but the rossoneri have agreed to exclude a move for Biglia in a possible deal.

Despite that, Fiorentina aren't satisfied with the deal. They will rather listen to Roma even if the player would prefer Milan.

Milan are looking to deepen talks for Pezzela and his agent has already held talks with the rossoneri at Casa Milan.

 

