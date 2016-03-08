Tare confirms new deal for Milinkovic-Savic: 'One of the best in the world'
10 September at 10:15Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed that Sergey Milinkovic-Savic will sign a new deal at the club.
Milinkovic-Savic was linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus this summer and last summer, but he managed to stay. He is expected to continue being a key part of the club's side.
In an interview that Tare gave to Corriere dello Sport, he talked about the Serbian and said: "Correa will sign soon. Milinkovic has an important contract, will be extended by one year, with the right balance. They must not be upset, they are small things that make the difference."
On the rumors of his potential exit, he said; "If he had left, Yazici would have arrived, but there was also another name. Sergej is one of the best in the world. If it can be worth 100 million? Are there players who have a separate market."
Rumors had stated last week that Milinkovic-Savic was signing a new deal in an attempt to ward off interest from Manchester United and Juve. But Tare's words could point to something more.
