Tare refuses AC Milan move: Maldini identifies alternatives for sporting director role
09 June at 09:45Lazio's Igli Tare was the dream of Paolo Maldini for the role of the sporting director at AC Milan. From the beginning, however, it was clear that it would be a difficult operation, considering the stubbornness of Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito and now confirmations are arriving about an unsuccessful assault for the Albanian director.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the dream of bringing Tare to the San Siro seems to have vanished. Lotito convinced him to renew his contract with the club from the capital and thus refuse the temptations of the Rossoneri, where he would earn more than double the salary he does at the Stadio Olimpico.
For this reason, Maldini has identified several alternatives. One of the names that has been circulating in the past days is that of Frederic Massara, who left Roma recently. Other names, who are currently employed at other clubs but it would take less of an effort to free them, are Atalanta's Sartori and Sampdoria's Osti.
