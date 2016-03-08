Tare reveals why he snubbed Milan to stay at Lazio

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has given an interview at the Colantuoni-De Rosa award ceremony, speaking about why he chose to remain at Lazio amid an offer from AC Milan, as well as discussing the club's potential moves on the market.



"I do not think that the refusal of Milan will affect my career. There were no conditions. I have been at Lazio for 15 years, remaining was a choice of love. I was honoured to have received the interest from Boban and Maldini, we valued each other in the field as opponents and even later as managers. I got to talk to both of them and I realized that Milan is their life, I realized how they talked. They accepted my no with great respect, they knew it would be difficult for me to take that step.



"Milinkovic-Savic? If he stays? It is not difficult to answer this question: he extended the contract a few months ago. Then, in today's world, if indecent proposals arrive, they can be taken into consideration, but the player and the company are happy to continue together.



"We will have to be good with our working method, try to keep ourselves competitive. Every year things are more difficult, just look at the market that the other big teams are doing. Ours will not be little, we will try to set up a very competitive squad to aim at the top of the championship: ours is not a market based on self-financing, we have always operated with the logic of a well-defined technical project, and those who have followed Lazio over the years know well that we have achieved important results in Italy and sometimes also in Europe. Our budget is healthy, I do not see why we have to change this management."