Tare: Ronaldo has not taken a step back after leaving Real Madrid for Juve
22 August at 14:40The football director of Lazio, Igli Tare has told the microphones of sport1.de that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus is very positive for the Serie A and says the Portuguese professional footballer has not taken a step back after leaving Real Madrid for the Old Lady.
"The arrival of Ronaldo in Italy is extremely important. I see your arrival very positive. This has triggered something incredible in Italy,” said Igli Tare.
“All the best Italian clubs this summer have tried to risk to make transfers in order to compete nationally and internationally. Ronaldo is an important element for the image of the League. This is a player who still has a very high quality, this transfer is an absolute advantage for Italian football.”
"Has Ronaldo taken a step back, leaving Real Madrid for Juventus? For heaven's sake, no! Juventus is an absolute world-class club. The company has twice reached the Champions League final in the last four years.”
