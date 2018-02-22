Tare warns AC Milan and Tottenham over Immobile
28 May at 21:50Lazio director of football Igli Tare has denied that Ciro Immobile will be leaving Lazio in the summer.
The Italy striker has been linked with AC Milan and Tottenham but Tare has just revealed that the former Pescara striker will not be leaving the Olimpico after becoming the Serie A leading scorer this season (alongside Mauro Icardi).
“Immobile says he is happy to stay in Rome. His family his happy here so I don’t see why he should leave. He is a point of reference for us and I can say that he is not going to leave us.”
Tare did also released a transfer update on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: “We have received no official proposals for now. We will be ready in case anything happens. Milinkovic-Savic is a top player that deserves to play at the highest levels but at the moment we have received no offers for him.”
MORE TRANSFER NEWS: HERE
Go to comments