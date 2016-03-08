Tassotti: We had too many Interisti at Milan...
23 August at 09:40Mauro Tassotti gave the Gazzetta a pretty interesting interview in this morning’s edition, claiming among others that it was a “crime” that Paolo Maldini had not yet been employed by the Rossoneri.
The former Milan player was a long-term assistant to Coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Leonardo at the San Siro, and is also known for being a sharp critic of the club in recent times.
The ex-defender is a staunch supporter of Coach Rino Gattuso, his former charge having “the balls to resist and hold firm” in the face of mounting speculation that Antonio Conte could be recruited if things go per-shaped.
Asked about Leonardo and Paolo Maldini (who joined as technical and sporting director respectively), Tassotti was even blunter, claiming that there were “too many Interisti” at Milan before, a clear reference to the Fassone-Mirabelli duo.
“Paolo has global experience of football thanks to all the things he has done. He is the first to know that he has something to learn about negotiating a transfer, but it was a crime that he wasn’t previously involved with the club. It’s absurd that they hadn’t brought him in first, but he obviously wasn’t convinced by the previous project.
“And who could blame him? There was a president who was hardly ever there, about which there were doubts about his financial viability. And, can I say it, there were too many people coming from Inter. It was too much. Now the club has turned the page and finally there is clarity.”
Go to comments