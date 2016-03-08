Former FIGC president Carlo Tavecchi has told people criticising him for Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup to point fingers at Giampiero Ventura.“We chose Ventura but in truth, there weren’t a lot of options available to us. The only coaches available were [Gianni] De Biasi, [Giampiero] Ventura or [Vincenzo] Montella,” Tavecchi told Radio CRC.“But Ventura had the task of bringing Italy to the World Cup and I certainly didn’t do the training. He was the conductor of the orchestra and when it sounds bad, then he has to answer for it.”