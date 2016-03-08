Tavecchio: ‘Italy dressing room didn’t want Balotelli’

Former FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio has spoken to Radio CRC about Mario Balotelli’s Italy call-up.



“I don’t know if we would have qualified for the World Cup with Mancini. He was busy when we had to replace Conte. After the sacking of Ventura I tried to hire Conte again. He didn’t say no but he wanted a special treatment. Balotelli? It’s not a news, he is a strong player and I wanted him to be called with Ventura. I am a fan of Balotelli. The dressing room didn’t want him? I said that, not me…”

