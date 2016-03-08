Tavecchio: Juve players stopped Insigne from playing for Italy against Sweden

Carlo Tavecchio, the former president of FIGC has made a bold claim that Juventus players stopped Lorenzo Insigne from playing for Italy in the World Cup play off against Sweden.



“I don’t know if the Juve players didn’t want him, but the facts tell you there were problems deploying Insigne...” Tavecchio noted on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.



“How could you not play Insigne in Milan, even in front of 20-30,000 Neapolitans, who were there that night? That night it would have been appropriate to play the more technical players, among other things. I’m the one with the least responsibility, I resigned because no-one else would.”