Tebas: UEFA too soft on Financial Fair Play, Inter is the proof

President of La Liga Javier Tebas is frustrated by UEFA for taking Financial Fair Play too soft and has now turned his rage on Inter.



After Neymar and Mbappe moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Tebas believed UEFA should have taken an action, now following what he believes to be their ignorance, Inter have done the same thing in Luka Modric's case and no penalties are being drawn to stop these clubs.



It was a heated summer between Real Madrid and Inter for the signing of Modric, and here is what Tebas had to say regarding UEFA's current situation:



"The penalties to PSG for Financial Fair Play? I'm pessimistic, I see that UEFA does not address the issue as it should. You have to take the bull by the horns, otherwise it comes out. And now we no longer talk only of PSG or Manchester City, but also of other clubs like Inter, as we have seen for the Modric case."

