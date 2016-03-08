Ten Hag: 'No special treatment for Ronaldo, De Jong in doubt but not influenced by Barcelona'

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag spoke to the press ahead of the Juve-Ajax clash, here is what he had to say:



" Tagliafico? We have many options at the back to replace Tagliafico. Mazraoui? Yes he is surely an option. Ronaldo? We wont mark him in a particular way. Juve are the favorites clearly but we want to put in a solid performance. De Jong? We don't want to take a big risk with him, he will decide. What I can tell you is that he isn't influenced by Barcelona. We have faith in the squad even if I know that we can be better. We are young yes but we have been playing in a mature way of late. De Ligt? He won't be influenced by Juve's interest, he is a mature lad. Where will he play? I don't know, I can't answer this. Call-ups? I decided to call up Tagliafico too since it is important for us to all be together on and off the pitch...'. More to come...