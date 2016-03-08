Ten Hag reveals what he told Ajax players after win vs Tottenham

01 May at 12:00
Ajax coach Erik ten ag spoke to Sky Sport after his team's Champions League victory against Tottenham.

"It was a very important result because we won away and we knew how to suffer in the second half. But I told my players that this is only the first half of the challenge with the Spurs," he said.

"We won in London and it's fantastic. We overcame another limit and took another step forward. In the second half, Tottenham fought more but we fought too and managed to win," Ten Hag added.

