Ten years ago today: Del Piero receives Bernabeu standing ovation after scoring a brace in Real Madrid-Juventus

05 November at 19:00
Alessandro Del Piero ended his rich career 4 years ago at Delhi Dynamos, but the football world still remembers the class and goals of the Italian star, who spent most of his career at Juventus.

During his 19 years playing for the Old Lady, the player received countless standing ovations from Juventus fans, but on this day 10 years ago he received one from a filled Santiago Bernabeu, with the spectators clapping him after he had scored two spectacular goals in a 2-0 win for his team.

 

