Tension at the airport as furious Messi reacts to criticism of Barcelona fans
08 May at 15:40Leo Messi was harshly criticized by a group of Barcelona fans who traveled to Liverpool to see their side lose 4-0 against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. The Argentinean star failed to match expectations at Anfield Road and his side lost the chance to qualify for the final in Madrid after winning the first game for 3-0 at the Nou Camp last week.
According to Mundo Deportivo a group of furious Barcelona fans attacked their star and criticized him causing his angry reaction. Messi had just arrived from Anfield where he had undergone a doping test but when he arrived at Liverpool's airport he found this group of fans who were not happy at all about Barcelona's elimination.
Messi faced the fans and according to the report, only the intervention of Pepe Costa, one of his right-hand man kept the whole situation under control.
Barcelona have now flown back to Catalunya where they will try to win the Copa del Rey after winning the La Liga title last week.
