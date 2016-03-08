Tension between Psg and French star raise Juve, Liverpool & Barça stock
16 September at 12:10The tension between Rabiot and PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique have reached a point of no return. According to the highly reliable, ParisUnited.net, the contract talks have broken down, and two have barely spoken.
They claim that Rabiot agent & mother, Veronica, has asked PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi to speak with them directly if they intend to keep the midfielder at the club. Rabiot's contract expires at the end of the season and talks were going with between the club and his representatives. Henrique was the club point of contact, but he has not managed to get Rabiot the deal he wanted.
The player and his agent are not willing to hold talks with the sporting director anymore. Henrique also believes that the player's agent has agreed a deal with Barcelona already and wants PSG to match it. The Catalan side are reportedly willing to offer €10M wages per year with a bonus of €15 million. However, PSG have only offered him a €7.2M per year contract with another €3 million as the bonus.
Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants to keep the player but with interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus, the French side will have a lot to do.
Go to comments