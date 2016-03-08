Tension between Sarri and Hazard as Chelsea star hits back at manager

25 January at 10:45
Tense atmosphere in South West London desite the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain and Chelsea’s qualification to the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.
The Blues beat Tottenham on penalties last night and after the game Eden Hazard replied to Maurizio Sarri’s claims (READ MORE).

The Italian tactician said before the game that the Belgium International is ‘not a leader’ and it’s fair to say that Hazard didn’t take well his manager’s words: “Honestly I don’t care about what the manager says”, Hazard told Sky Sports. “I am focused on the pitch and helping the team like I did today”.

“In the meeting before the game we talked about go through and play the final, now we have the final and we are happy. My job on the pitch is to do what I can do. I am happy we have two days to recover. I always say that on the pitch I am a leader, so yes I am a leader”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.