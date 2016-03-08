Tension between Sarri and Hazard as Chelsea star hits back at manager
25 January at 10:45Tense atmosphere in South West London desite the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain and Chelsea’s qualification to the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.
The Blues beat Tottenham on penalties last night and after the game Eden Hazard replied to Maurizio Sarri’s claims (READ MORE).
The Italian tactician said before the game that the Belgium International is ‘not a leader’ and it’s fair to say that Hazard didn’t take well his manager’s words: “Honestly I don’t care about what the manager says”, Hazard told Sky Sports. “I am focused on the pitch and helping the team like I did today”.
“In the meeting before the game we talked about go through and play the final, now we have the final and we are happy. My job on the pitch is to do what I can do. I am happy we have two days to recover. I always say that on the pitch I am a leader, so yes I am a leader”.
Go to comments