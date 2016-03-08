Tension in Turin after Sarri, Paratici heated exchange: report

Maurizio.Sarri.Juve.primo.piano.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
05 September at 14:00
Italian Serie A side Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici have reportedly had a heated exchange of words following the omission of midfielder Emre Can from the UEFA Champions League squad.

Can, along with striker Mario Mandzukic, has been dropped from the 25-member Juventus Champions League squad.

The decision left Can furious who went public during Germany’s training camp by saying: “I am shocked and angry [at the decision]. Yesterday the coach called me and told me in less than a minute that I was not in the squad.”

However, as per Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea manager was furious with Paratici as according to him he was put in an awkward position of informing the players about the decision.

The report stated that Sarri has informed the board a long time back that he wanted to sell both Can and Mandzukic before the end of the of the recently concluded transfer window as he had too many players to deal with.

For more stories, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.