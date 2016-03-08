Tension in Turin after Sarri, Paratici heated exchange: report
05 September at 14:00Italian Serie A side Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici have reportedly had a heated exchange of words following the omission of midfielder Emre Can from the UEFA Champions League squad.
Can, along with striker Mario Mandzukic, has been dropped from the 25-member Juventus Champions League squad.
The decision left Can furious who went public during Germany’s training camp by saying: “I am shocked and angry [at the decision]. Yesterday the coach called me and told me in less than a minute that I was not in the squad.”
However, as per Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea manager was furious with Paratici as according to him he was put in an awkward position of informing the players about the decision.
The report stated that Sarri has informed the board a long time back that he wanted to sell both Can and Mandzukic before the end of the of the recently concluded transfer window as he had too many players to deal with.
