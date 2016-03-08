Tevez: 'During the final against Barcelona I was thinking only of Boca'

Tevez Boca
06 December at 23:30
Former Juventus striker Carlos Tevez revealed a background on his Juventus run at TyC Sports:

"Boca is my life, when I was at my best level and I was preparing for the final against Barca, I was just thinking about back to the Bombonera I wanted Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich but I felt I had to go home.

I told Agnelli at the beginning of that season that I would have done very well, that I would have split everything, but also that at the end of the year I wanted to go back to Boca. And he understood me. I want to continue with Boca, even if it was just to bring the objects for training. I don't want to go anywhere else, I want to retire with this shirt, I have no other motivation. If you look for Real Madrid, I tell them I want to stay at Boca ".

For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.