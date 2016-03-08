Tevez: 'During the final against Barcelona I was thinking only of Boca'
06 December at 23:30Former Juventus striker Carlos Tevez revealed a background on his Juventus run at TyC Sports:
"Boca is my life, when I was at my best level and I was preparing for the final against Barca, I was just thinking about back to the Bombonera I wanted Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich but I felt I had to go home.
I told Agnelli at the beginning of that season that I would have done very well, that I would have split everything, but also that at the end of the year I wanted to go back to Boca. And he understood me. I want to continue with Boca, even if it was just to bring the objects for training. I don't want to go anywhere else, I want to retire with this shirt, I have no other motivation. If you look for Real Madrid, I tell them I want to stay at Boca ".
Anthony Privetera
