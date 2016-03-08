Tevez: "I prefer golf over football..."

Former Juve star Carlos Tevez had this to say about football to Clarin as he has been working on a TV series on the matter: "Do you watch football? No I don't. I don't even like football. Even if the Clasico was on, I would prefer to watch golf for example. I like to play football clearly but to watch it is another story. Copa Libertadores? This is the best an Argentine player can hope for. I didn't have it easy growing up but football really did help...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.