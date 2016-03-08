Thauvin and Saint-Maxim on Milan's shopping list

A.C. Milan are looking to add a new face on the winger to accompany the winter arrivals of Paquetà and Piatek. Milan have compiled a shortlist of replacements as such the right offer come in for Suso and Calhanoglu each player will be allowed to leave.



A.C. Milan are reported looking to Thauvin to strengthen their options in attack next season. Thauvin is said to cost 40 million euros from Marseille.



Another option is Deulofeu from Watford. If the decision was up to him alone, Deulofeu would already be a Milan player. The Catalan put the Rossoneri club at the top of the list of preferences, in January. If the Watford decides to lower their request of 30 million euros when Milan would make their move.



Dani Olmo, the Spanish midfielder at Dinamo Zagreb, should also be held in Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The final option for Milan is Saint-Maximin from Nice.

