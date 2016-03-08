Thauvin to leave Marseille this summer, and both Milan clubs are fighting to bring him to Italy.
The whistles Florian Thauvin received at the full time whiste in the match against Angers created a big crack between himself and Marseille. The 26 year old winger wants a change of scenerey, and has employed an Italian agent, a strategic move that could bring Thauvin closer to our Serie A.
Napoli and Inter have long been interested in Marseille's talent, a double-digit player in terms of both assists and goals. According to L’Equipe, Milan is also in the running for him, a story that we revealed exclusively on our site a few weeks ago. The French club values Thauvin at no less than €50 million, and are aware that in the coming months an international auction could begin for him and that the two clubs in Milan are interested.
